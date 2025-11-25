Business NewsMarketsSEBI, IEPFA To Organise Niveshak Shivir In Jaipur On Dec 6
ADVERTISEMENT

SEBI, IEPFA To Organise Niveshak Shivir In Jaipur On Dec 6

According to the IEPFA, the Shivir will offer direct facilitation for the recovery of unclaimed dividends held for six to seven years, along with on the spot KYC and nomination updates for investors.

25 Nov 2025, 10:55 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The daylong camp will facilitate direct interaction between investors, companies and registrars and transfer agents and dedicated service kiosks will be set up at the venue to provide instant grievance redressal. (Photo source: Neha Aravind/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The daylong camp will facilitate direct interaction between investors, companies and registrars and transfer agents and dedicated service kiosks will be set up at the venue to provide instant grievance redressal. (Photo source: Neha Aravind/NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on Tuesday said the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) and Securities And Exchange Board Of India (SEBI) will jointly organise a Niveshak Shivir in Jaipur on Dec. 6, 2025 to provide a one-stop facilitation platform for investors to resolve issues related to unclaimed dividends and shares.

The daylong camp will facilitate direct interaction between investors, companies and registrars and transfer agents and dedicated service kiosks will be set up at the venue to provide instant grievance redressal, MCA said in a statement.

IEPFA, under the MCA, in collaboration with SEBI, will be organising a 'Niveshak Shivir' in Jaipur on Dec. 6, 2025, it added.

According to the IEPFA, the Shivir will offer direct facilitation for the recovery of unclaimed dividends held for six to seven years, along with on the spot KYC and nomination updates for investors.

Facilities for immediate resolution of pending IEPFA claim issues will also provide instant grievance redressal. The stakeholder companies with significant unclaimed dividend accounts will engage with investors on-site to address their concerns effectively.

The Jaipur Shivir is part of IEPFA's nationwide outreach campaign aimed at enhancing financial literacy, promoting transparency and simplifying the process of reclaiming unclaimed investments.

The IEPFA, promotes investor awareness and protection through ongoing financial literacy programmes and collaborative outreach initiatives nationwide.

ALSO READ

SEBI Wants Delisted Stocks Removed From Portfolio Value — Will It Impact Your Demat Account?
Opinion
SEBI Wants Delisted Stocks Removed From Portfolio Value — Will It Impact Your Demat Account?
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT