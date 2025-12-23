Business NewsMarketsSEBI Nod To Three IPOs: ESDS Software, BLS Polymers And Dhariwal Buildtech
ADVERTISEMENT

SEBI Nod To Three IPOs: ESDS Software, BLS Polymers And Dhariwal Buildtech

Dhariwal Buildtech Ltd.'s initial public offering is set to raise up to Rs 950 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares.

23 Dec 2025, 06:05 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
initial public offerings, IPO
Dhariwal Buildtech Ltd.'s initial public offering is set to raise up to Rs 950 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares (Image: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has given a green light to initial public offerings for three companies — ESDS Software Solution, BLS Polymers, and Dhariwal Buildtech.

This will now pave the way for these players to make their D-Street debuts in the coming months.

Dhariwal Buildtech IPO

Dhariwal Buildtech Ltd.'s initial public offering is set to raise up to Rs 950 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares. Incorporated in Hisar, Haryana, the company will issue new shares aggregating up to Rs 950 crore, with a face value of Rs 10 each. There is no offer-for-sale component in this IPO.

Dhariwal Buildtech is also considering a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 190 crore, or 20% of the fresh issue size, which would reduce the public offering amount accordingly. The equity shares are set to be listed on both the BSE Ltd. and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Proceeds from the fresh issue are intended for general corporate purposes and to fund future growth initiatives.

ALSO READ

Dhariwal Buildtech Files DRHP For IPO To Raise Rs 950 Crore
Opinion
Dhariwal Buildtech Files DRHP For IPO To Raise Rs 950 Crore
Read More

ESDS Software Solution IPO

ESDS Software Solution Ltd., an end-to-end AI-enabled cloud, data-centre infrastructure and software solutions provider, has received the nod for its initial public offering worth Rs 600 crore.

The IPO solely comprises a fresh issue with a face value of Re 1 per equity share. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE Ltd. and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd. and Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the issue. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. will be the registrar of the issue.

Proceeds from the issue will be used to fund the purchase and installation of cloud computing and other equipment and infrastructure for the company's data centres. Additionally, the rest will be used for general corporate purposes.

ALSO READ

ESDS Software Solution Re-Files Draft Papers For Rs 600-Crore IPO
Opinion
ESDS Software Solution Re-Files Draft Papers For Rs 600-Crore IPO
Read More

BLS Polymers IPO

BLS Polymers Ltd. had filed the draft red herring prospectus with SEBI in August this year to raise funds through an initial public offer.

BLS Polymers' IPO is a book-build Issue consisting solely of fresh issue of up to 1.7 crore equity shares. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE.

Unicon Capital Services Pvt. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

ALSO READ

OYO-Parent Gets Shareholders' Nod For Raising Up To Rs 6,650 Crore Via IPO
Opinion
OYO-Parent Gets Shareholders' Nod For Raising Up To Rs 6,650 Crore Via IPO
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT