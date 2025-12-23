SEBI Nod To Three IPOs: ESDS Software, BLS Polymers And Dhariwal Buildtech

Dhariwal Buildtech Ltd.'s initial public offering is set to raise up to Rs 950 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares. Incorporated in Hisar, Haryana, the company will issue new shares aggregating up to Rs 950 crore, with a face value of Rs 10 each. There is no offer-for-sale component in this IPO.

Dhariwal Buildtech is also considering a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 190 crore, or 20% of the fresh issue size, which would reduce the public offering amount accordingly. The equity shares are set to be listed on both the BSE Ltd. and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Proceeds from the fresh issue are intended for general corporate purposes and to fund future growth initiatives.