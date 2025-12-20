SEBI Engaging With Farmers, Producer Groups, Agricultural Colleges For Commodity Market Awareness

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is running awareness programs for farmers, producer groups, and members from agricultural colleges about commodity derivatives market, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Saturday.

"SEBI’s investor survey has highlighted the need for targeted awareness and education programs. For commodity derivatives, our awareness programs are being targeted towards farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), exporters and importers, students and faculty members from agricultural colleges, hedgers, and MSMEs," he said at the 11th convention of the Commodity Participants Association of India in Mumbai.

The SEBI is conducting outreach programs with FPO representatives to identify the challenges faced by them in accessing the market.

The National Institute of Securities Markets, a SEBI-run institute for securities market education, will be conducting programs to equip trainers with the necessary skills to deliver awareness programs on these markets, Pandey said.