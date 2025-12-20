SEBI Engaging With Farmers, Producer Groups, Agricultural Colleges For Commodity Market Awareness
The Securities and Exchange Board of India is running awareness programs for farmers, producer groups, and members from agricultural colleges about commodity derivatives market, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Saturday.
"SEBI’s investor survey has highlighted the need for targeted awareness and education programs. For commodity derivatives, our awareness programs are being targeted towards farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), exporters and importers, students and faculty members from agricultural colleges, hedgers, and MSMEs," he said at the 11th convention of the Commodity Participants Association of India in Mumbai.
The SEBI is conducting outreach programs with FPO representatives to identify the challenges faced by them in accessing the market.
The National Institute of Securities Markets, a SEBI-run institute for securities market education, will be conducting programs to equip trainers with the necessary skills to deliver awareness programs on these markets, Pandey said.
The chairman said SEBI is also engaging with the Reserve Bank of India and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India to enable the participation of banks and insurance companies in the commodity derivatives market.
According to him, enhanced institutional participation will bring in higher liquidity, making the market more attractive for hedging purposes.
"After due consultation with all stakeholders, we are going to form another working group to review the non-agricultural commodity derivative segment. This working group will be notified very shortly," the SEBI chief said.
Pandey said SEBI has already set up working groups to suggest measures to deepen the agriculture and commodity derivatives ecosystem. These expert groups are examining, among other aspects, whether the existing regulatory framework governing margins, position limits, and delivery and settlement mechanisms can be optimised without compromising market integrity.
He said the recommendations of these groups would help the regulator take necessary developmental measures.
Beyond institutional participation, Pandey highlighted the need to address taxation-related hurdles. He said SEBI will continue its engagement with the government to resolve Goods and Services Tax issues faced by market participants, particularly those seeking to receive or deliver commodities through exchange platforms.