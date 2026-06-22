RVNL, Texmaco Rail Share Price Rally Upto 4% On New Order Wins

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. are trading with gains of up to 4% on Monday, June 22, after both railway-linked companies announced fresh order wins. Indian equity benchmarks resumed gains after a blip in Friday's trade. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.5% to 24,133.70 in early trade, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.6%, or 421 points, to 77,223.78.

Shares of RVNL opened at Rs 249 and gained nearly 2% to hit an intraday high of Rs 250.90 after the opening bell. Shares last traded 1.81% higher at Rs 248.41 apiece on the NSE. The railway PSU stock has gained nearly 4% in one week. Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at Rs 112.04 and rose and hit an intraday high of Rs 114.90 apiece in early trade. Texmaco Rail shares last traded 4.79% higher at Rs 114.52 apiece on the NSE. The stock has rallied 8% in one week.

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RVNL, Texmaco Order Wins

Texmaco has secured an order worth Rs 253.3 crore from JSW (South) Rail Logistics for the manufacture and supply of railway rakes and wagons. The railway firm also received a separate order valued at Rs 11.5 crore from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. for the construction of a second-circuit SC line on a DC tower on a turnkey basis. The latest wins add to Texmaco's order book, which stood at Rs 5,408 crore at the end of FY26. The orders reinforce the company's strategy of expanding its presence beyond Indian Railways and increasing the share of non-railway and private-sector business.

Additionally, RVNL has secured an order worth Rs 2,977 crore, including GST, from NMDC. The deal involves the setting up of buffer stockpiles and a blending yard with a handling capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at Visakhapatnam. The latest order strengthens RVNL's execution pipeline and builds on its robust order book of Rs 99,292 crore as of the end of FY26.

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