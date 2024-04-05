Rupee Opens Flat Against US Dollar Ahead Of RBI Policy
The local currency opened flat at Rs 83.43 against the greenback, according to the Bloomberg data.
The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Friday ahead of the RBI's monetary policy announcement.
There have been minimal alterations since the committee's last gathering in February, with the inflation continuing to indicate easing while economic growth remains robust.
"Rising US jobless claims and trade deficit, alongside falling Treasury yields, weigh on the dollar but on the other hand, Middle East geopolitical (situation) pushes Brent crude prices higher," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said. "Eyes on NFP data today. RBI expected to remain status quo. For USDINR, 83.35 acts as a support while 83.60 a resistance."
The rupee is anticipated to face ongoing pressure, though not expected to dip below the 83.50 mark, thanks to the robust reserves held by the Reserve Bank of India, which are currently near their all-time highs, according to Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors.
"Consequently, short-term forecasts indicate a potential for the rupee to range between approximately 83 and 82.80 against the dollar, while long-term expectations suggest it may stabilise around 82.50 to 82.20 levels," Pabari said.