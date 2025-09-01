Record Dates For Dividend This Week — Patanjali Foods, BMW, Kalyan Jewellers, NTPC, ONGC

Patanjali Foods Ltd., BMW Industries Ltd., General Insurance Corporation of India, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd are some of the companies who will pay their dividends this week.

Concord Biotech, Finolex Cables Ltd., Mazda Ltd. and NIIT Ltd will pay final dividends.

To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Here is a look at companies that declared final and interim dividend dates: