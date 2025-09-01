Record Dates For Dividend This Week — Patanjali Foods, BMW, Kalyan Jewellers, NTPC, ONGC
Patanjali Foods Ltd., BMW Industries Ltd., General Insurance Corporation of India, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd are some of the companies who will pay their dividends this week.
Concord Biotech, Finolex Cables Ltd., Mazda Ltd. and NIIT Ltd will pay final dividends.
To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Here is a look at companies that declared final and interim dividend dates:
Amongst the 99 companies issuing dividends — interim and final dividends — Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. and TVS Srichakra Ltd., has recommended the highest dividend at Rs 35, followed by Rs 16.89.
Meanwhile, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd., has recommended dividend at Rs 16, Shipping Corp at Rs 6.59, and VST Tillers Tractors Ltd., at Rs 20.
Shipping Corp
Shipping Corporation's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 35 per equity share for the financial year 2025. The record date to determine the eligible shareholder is set for Sept. 5.
Shares of the company closed 2.84% higher at Rs 217.52 apiece, compared to a 0.81% uptick in the NSE Nifty 50 on Monday.
TVS Srichakra
TVS Srichakra Ltd.'s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 16.89 per equity share for the financial year 2025. The record date to determine the eligible shareholder is set for Sept. 5.
Shares of the company closed 1.17% higher at Rs 2,868.50 apiece, compared to a 0.81% uptick in the NSE Nifty 50 on Monday.