Q4 Results Today: PVR Inox, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, UPL Among 60+ Firms To Declare Earnings

Over 65 companies are set to announce the results for Q4FY26 on May 11. Big names announcing fourth-quarter results on May 11 include Canara Bank, PVR Inox, Indian Hotels Company, JSW Energy, The New India Assurance Company, and UPL. Some companies could also announce dividends. Many have already scheduled conference calls to discuss their Q4FY26 numbers in detail.

List Of Companies Declaring Q4 Results On May 11

Abbott India Ltd., Ad-Manum Finance Ltd., Aerpace Industries Ltd., Anant Raj Ltd., Arfin India Ltd., Asarfi Hospital Ltd., Atvo Enterprises Ltd., Aurionpro Solutions Ltd., Bright Outdoor Media Ltd., Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd., Canara Bank, Capfin India Ltd., Corona Remedies Ltd., D. B. Corp Ltd., Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd., Fractal Analytics Ltd., Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd., Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd., Globtier Infotech Ltd., Gravity India Ltd., Orient Green Power Company Ltd., G R Infraprojects Ltd.

Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd., GE Power India Ltd., Heritage Foods Ltd., Hexa Tradex Ltd., Indian Hotels Company Ltd., Indian Toners & Developers Ltd., Jattashankar Industries Ltd., JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., JBM Auto Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd., JTL Industries Ltd., Kizi Apparels Ltd., Leel Electricals Ltd., Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd., Manorama Industries Ltd., Mayank Cattle Food Ltd., Metroglobal Ltd., Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd., Msafe Equipments Ltd., Nanta Tech Ltd., NDR Auto Components Ltd.

Nexome Capital Markets Ltd., The New India Assurance Company Ltd., Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd., Oasis Securities Ltd., Paradeep Phosphates Ltd., Patron Exim Ltd., PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd., Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd., PPAP Automotive Ltd., Premco Global Ltd., Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd., PVR Inox Ltd., Rossell Techsys Ltd., Satin Creditcare Network Ltd., Shanmuga Hospital Ltd., Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd., Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd., SP Capital Financing Ltd., SRG Housing Finance Ltd., Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd., SVS Ventures Ltd., Syrma SGS Technology Ltd., UPL Ltd., USG Tech Solutions Ltd., Vascon Engineers Ltd., Vertex Securities Ltd.

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Canara Bank Q3 Results

Canara Bank reported a 11.6% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated total income to Rs 33,089.36 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 37,429.90 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit grew 25% YoY to Rs 5,253.67 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 4,214.16 crore in Q3FY25.

Indian Hotels Company Q3 Results

Indian Hotels Company saw a 12% YoY increase in total income to Rs 2,900.23 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 2,591.73 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit jumped 50.86% YoY to Rs 954.24 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 632.53 crore in Q3FY25.

UPL Q3 Results

UPL reported an 11.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 12,361 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 11,077 crore in Q3FY25. Its profit plunged 42.56% YoY to Rs 490 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 853 crore in Q3FY25.

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