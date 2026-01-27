Q3 Results Today: Vodafone Idea, Asian Paints, Raymond, Tata Consumer Among Nearly 60 Companies To Declare Earnings

Nearly 60 companies will declare the results for Q3FY26 on Jan. 27. Major companies that are going to announce the results for the third quarter on Jan. 27 include Asian Paints Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Raymond Ltd., Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd., Marico Ltd. and Vodafone Idea Ltd. Some of these companies may also announce dividends. Several of them have announced the schedule for their earnings call to discuss the Q3FY26 results.

List Of Companies Declaring Q3 Results On Jan. 27

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd.

Alldigi Tech Ltd.

Apt Packaging Ltd.

Arex Industries Ltd.

Asian Paints Ltd.

Asutosh Enterprise Ltd.

Aditya Vision Ltd.

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd.

Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd.

Bondada Engineering Ltd.

Carnation Industries Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

CMX Holdings Ltd.

D & H India Ltd.

Dodla Dairy Ltd.

Dynamic Cables Ltd.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

Gem Aromatics Ltd.

Gopal Snacks Ltd.

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd.

Vodafone Idea Ltd.

India Finsec Ltd.

International Gemmological Institute India Ltd.

Kaiser Corporation Ltd.

Kisan Mouldings Ltd.

Lexoraa Industries Ltd.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

Marico Ltd.

Metro Brands Ltd.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

NESCO Ltd.

Nila Infrastructures Ltd.

Omax Autos Ltd.

Orient Bell Ltd.

Paushak Ltd.

PC Jeweller Ltd.

Prime Focus Ltd.

PH Capital Ltd.

Prerna Infrabuild Ltd.

Raymond Ltd.

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd.

Raymond Realty Ltd.

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.

RPG Life Sciences Ltd.

Sambhaav Media Ltd.

Share India Securities Ltd.

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd.

Sueryaa Knitwear Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.

Sunteck Realty Ltd.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

Tips Films Ltd.

T Spiritual World Ltd.

Vaibhav Global Ltd.

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd.

WeWork India Management Ltd.

Tata Consumer Products Q2FY26 Results

Tata Consumer Products reported an 18% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 4,966 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 4,214 crore in Q2FY25. Profit after tax (PAT) grew 10% YoY to Rs 397 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 359 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.

Ramkrishna Forgings Q2FY26 Results

Ramkrishna Forgings saw a 14% YoY decline in consolidated revenue to Rs 907.53 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 1,053.63 crore in Q2FY25. It reported a loss of Rs 949.66 lakh in Q2FY26 compared to a profit of Rs 139.6 crore in Q2FY25.

Vodafone Idea Q2FY26 Results

Vodafone Idea reported a 0.6% YoY rise in consolidated total income to Rs 11,296.6 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 11,232.2 crore in Q2FY25. It saw a loss of Rs 5,524.2 crore in Q2FY26 compared to a loss of Rs 7,175.9 crore in Q2FY25.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.