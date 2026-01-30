Q3 Results Today: Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Nestle India, Meesho Among Over 150 Companies To Declare Earnings On Jan. 30

In the ongoing earnings season, more than 150 companies are scheduled to release their Q3FY26 results on Jan. 30. Major companies that will announce the results for the third quarter of FY 2025-26 include Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), Jindal Steel, Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, NTPC and Nestle India. Some of these companies are also expected to announce interim dividends for FY26. Many firms have announced the schedule for an earnings call to analyse the Q3FY26 results with investors and analysts.

List Of Companies Declaring Q3 Results On Jan. 30

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd., Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd., ABM Knowledgeware Ltd., Ad-Manum Finance Ltd., Aegis Logistics Ltd., Agri-Tech (India) Ltd., AIA Engineering Ltd., Ajanta Pharma Ltd., Alka India Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Archidply Industries Ltd., ArisInfra Solutions Ltd., Arvind Ltd., Asahi India Glass Ltd., Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., Astec Lifesciences Ltd., Aster DM Healthcare Ltd., Avasara Finance Ltd., AVI Polymers Ltd., Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd., B2B Software Technologies Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Bank of Baroda, Bhagyanagar India Ltd., Bhilwara Spinners Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd., Bharat Parenterals Ltd., Brigade Enterprises Ltd.

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd., Classic Filaments Ltd., Chandra Prabhu International Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd., Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd., Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd., Dolphin Medical Services Ltd., DOMS Industries Ltd., Duroply Industries Ltd., Epigral Ltd., ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Fiberweb India Ltd., Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd., Forbes & Company Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., Gangotri Textiles Ltd., Garware Synthetics Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd., Gopal Iron & Steels Company Gujarat Ltd., Greenpanel Industries Ltd., Gujarat Containers Ltd., Hester Biosciences Ltd., Him Teknoforge Ltd., IFB Agro Industries Ltd., Indergiri Finance Ltd.

India Home Loan Ltd., Indokem Ltd., Insecticides (India) Ltd., Intellect Design Arena Ltd., Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd., iStreet Network Ltd., JBF Industries Ltd., JBM Auto Ltd., Jindal Steel Ltd., Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd., JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd., Jumbo Bag Ltd., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., KEC International Ltd., Kiran Syntex Ltd., Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Kunststoffe Industries Ltd., Ladderup Finance Ltd., Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd., Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd., LIC Housing Finance Ltd., Looks Health Services Ltd., Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd.

Mafatlal Industries Ltd., Maithan Alloys Ltd., Manaksia Ltd., Manraj Housing Finance Ltd., Mayur Uniquoters Ltd., Medplus Health Services Ltd., Meesho Ltd., Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd., Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd., MOIL Ltd., Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd., Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd., National Aluminium Company Ltd.

Navneet Education Ltd., NB Footwear Ltd., Neelkanth Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., The New India Assurance Company Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Nila Spaces Ltd., Nitta Gelatin India Ltd., Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd., National Oxygen Ltd., Northern Arc Capital Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd., Odyssey Corporation Ltd., Orbit Exports Ltd., Pakka Ltd., Parshva Enterprises Ltd., Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd., The Phosphate Company Ltd., Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd., Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., Pradeep Metals Ltd., Praxis Home Retail Ltd.

PSP Projects Ltd., Purshottam Investofin Ltd., Quint Digital Ltd., Radhe Developers India Ltd., Relaxo Footwears Ltd., Rich Universe Network Ltd., Ritesh International Ltd., RJ Shah & Company Ltd., Reliance Power Ltd., RattanIndia Power Ltd.

Sagar Systech Ltd., Steel Authority of India Ltd., Sankhya Infotech Ltd., Savani Financials Ltd., Scoda Tubes Ltd., Seamec Ltd., Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd., Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd., Sicagen India Ltd., Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd., Southern Latex Ltd., Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd., Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Ltd., Steelcast Ltd., Subros Ltd., Suditi Industries Ltd., Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd., Super Sales India Ltd.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd., Techindia Nirman Ltd., Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd., Transindia Real Estate Ltd., Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., United Foodbrands Ltd., Universal Arts Ltd., Vivid Global Industries Ltd., Welspun Corp Ltd., West Leisure Resorts Ltd., Windsor Machines Ltd., Yogi Ltd.

SAIL Q2FY26 Results

SAIL reported a 48.8% year-on-year (YoY) decline in standalone net profit to Rs 427 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 834 crore in Q2FY25. Total income grew 8.27% YoY to Rs 27,007 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 24,944 crore in Q2FY25.

Nestle India Q2FY26 Results

Nestle India's consolidated total income rose 10.46% YoY to Rs 5,645.25 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 5,110.86 crore in Q2FY25. Net profit declined 17.38% YoY to Rs 743.17 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 899.49 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.

Power Grid Corporation of India Q2FY26 Results

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (PGCIL) reported a 1% YoY fall in consolidated total income at Rs 11,670 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 11,846 crore in Q2FY25. The state-owned company's profit after tax declined 6% YoY to Rs 3,566 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 3,793 crore in Q2FY25.

