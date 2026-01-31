Q3 Results On Jan 31: Sun Pharma, CDSL, IDFC First Bank, Delhivery — Check Estimates

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Central Depository Services Ltd., IDFC First Bank Ltd., and Delhivery Ltd. are among the companies that will announce their third quarter results on Saturday, Jan 31. Here are the analysts' consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

Sun Pharma's consolidated Q3 estimates indicate growth on revenue and profit, with softer margins year‑on‑year. Revenue is projected at Rs 14,792 crore versus Rs 13,675 crore, up 8% YoY. Ebitda is estimated at Rs 4,163 crore compared with Rs 4,009 crore, up 4% YoY. Margin is expected at 28.1% versus 31.2%. Net profit is projected at Rs 3,035 crore versus Rs 2,903 crore, up 4%.

IDFC First Bank's standalone Q3 estimates suggest healthy operating growth with a slight NIM compression year‑on‑year. Net interest income is expected at Rs 5,452 crore compared with Rs 4,902 crore, up 11%. NIM is projected at 5.7% versus 6.0%. Profit is estimated at Rs 534 crore versus Rs 339 crore, up 57.52% YoY.

CDSL's consolidated Q3 estimates point to modest sequential gains. Revenue is projected at Rs 328 crore against Rs 319 crore in the previous quarter, up 2.8% QoQ. Net profit is estimated at Rs 150 crore versus Rs 140 crore, up 7%.

Delhivery's consolidated Q3 estimates indicate strong year‑on‑year momentum. Revenue is projected at Rs 2,780 crore compared with Rs 2,378 crore, up 17%. Ebitda is expected at Rs 156 crore versus Rs 102 crore, up 53%. Margin is seen at 5.9% versus 4.3%. Net profit is estimated to double to Rs 50 crore from Rs 25 crore.

