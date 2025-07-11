Petrol, Diesel Prices Flat On July 11 — Here's How Much You Pay For Fuel In Your City

Fuel prices remained muted in the country on Friday, and held steady across most metros, even after US President Trump continued to give out tariff letters.

The last major revision in petrol prices was in March 2024, when the rate was cut by Rs 2 per litre.

Here are the updates on the petrol and diesel prices on July 11, 2025:

In Delhi, a litre of petrol is retailed at Rs 94.77, and diesel costs Rs 87.67. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 103.50 per litre, and diesel costs Rs 90.03. In Chennai, petrol is now sold at Rs 100.80 a litre, and diesel costs Rs 92.39. Petrol is sold at Rs 105.41 in Kolkata, and diesel is priced at Rs 92.02.

In India, fuel prices have remained steady since May 2022, after the central government and various state governments reduced fuel taxes.