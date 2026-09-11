Talking Points This Week: Oil At $110, Bonds On The Run, And An India That Still Wants To Grow Through It

You might be excused for thinking this is May again. It is not. Brent is back above $110 - the highest since May - on a sixth straight up session, up about 20% in September so far and roughly 13% this week alone. WTI is through $100. European gas has printed above €80/MWh for the first time since 2023. That is not a one-day spike. That is a market deciding the Hormuz risk premium is a feature, not a bug.

The tape this week was simple, then it was not. The US and Iran traded tanker attacks around Kharg and the Strait. Iran said it hit ten ships after Washington hit five of its tankers. Houthis seized Mocha, which is another problem for the Red Sea on top of an already restricted Gulf.

Hedge funds are the most bullish on Brent since May, even as Scott Bessent says oil can go to $40 when the conflict ends. President Trump, separately, said the war ends "immediately after" the November midterms and that he is "not looking" for talks.

ALSO READ | 'Crude Prices High Enough To Cause Concerns'; RBI Rate Hike, $120 Brent In Focus, Says Emkay's Sonthalia

Those two sentences can both be true and still leave September–October as a very expensive interlude for an energy importer. And unfortunately, it is not extreme intensity of kinetic warfare that has been the root cause. Does that mean prices could stay higher for longer? Let's see.

Bonds noticed before equities fully did. The 10-year Treasury is on the cusp of 5%. Japan's 10-year has seen 3% — a level last treated as folklore. Bunds are at highs not seen since 2011; gilts have been through 5.2%, a print that makes the Truss episode look polite.

A hot US jobs print earlier in the week lifted the 2-year to its highest since January 2025. The White House is running a full-court press on Kevin Warsh not to hike. Threats to halt trade with surplus countries unless the Fed cuts are not subtle. Markets have seen this movie. They still have to price the oil.

What This Does to India, Before We Talk Stocks

For India the transmission is familiar and unkind: imported inflation, a stickier currency, a higher hurdle rate for duration, and a split inside the market between volume stories that like activity and margin stories that hate crude.

Aviation is the cleanest tell. InterGlobe's March tape is the cheat sheet - Brent in the 109-121 zone, the stock from ~4,295 to ~3,944 in a handful of sessions. You do not need a new model. You need a fuel bail to thwart this.

City gas is the other tell. Morbi volumes falling to 0.8 mmscmd on a gas-versus-propane gap of more than 20 rupees is not a rounding error. Q1FY27 in that pocket was 5.67 mmscmd. When the industrial user can switch, they switch. Gujarat Gas is not a macro abstraction this week; it is a price-gap stock.

The other side of the same oil coin: diesel cracks at multi-week highs help Chennai Petro and MRPL. Merchant power prices up 22% YoY in August help the generation complex. Jefferies' power monthly is not subtle - August demand +13% YoY, September generation to date +22% YoY, Apr–Aug demand +9%, FY27 demand still pegged at 7%.

A potential below-average monsoon on an El Niño risk is the upside they will not say too loudly. If you needed a reminder that India's growth pulse did not read the Strait of Hormuz memo, start there.

CII's business confidence index jumping to 66.0 from 60.8 for Q2FY27 sits in the same file. India Inc. is telling you domestic momentum is fine 'if' West Asia stays a headline and not a rationing event. That is a large if at $110/bbl Brent pricing.

The Domestic Tape That Still Moved

Banks got a quiet positive. Moody's expects FCNR(B) inflows to lift LCRs above 130%. NIM takes a first-round dilution, then eases as the money is deployed. System LDR at 82–83% in FY27 versus 81.4% in FY26 is not a crisis number. It is a system that can fund growth if credit demand shows up.

Defence got another AoN pile - about 1.1 lakh crore rupees worth this week, 98% reserved for Indian vendors. Add the last half-dozen DAC clearances and you are looking at a multi-year order book, not a one-week headline. BHEL, HAL, BEML are the names analysts keep circling.

Ports and cables split. Macquarie hiked Adani Ports to 2,100 rupees/share, talking a path toward a billion tonnes by FY31 on NQXT, Colombo and domestic growth. Jefferies said KEI prices in slowdown already, even as it cut KEI's target price slightly. The stock, they say, already prices ~300 bps of share loss through FY30. That is either a gift or a warning label. You pick.

ALSO READ | Moody's Pegs Indian Banks' FY27 Deposit Growth At 15% On FCNR(B) Boost, Loan Growth At 13-15%

CLSA staying high-conviction on Coforge after the chairman resignation - "not a red flag," proactive exchange filing - is the other kind of noise: governance headlines that do not automatically become a thesis change. And Vodafone Idea got a Jefferies Buy at 20/share as a high-beta turnaround. That is a sentence that has been written before. It will work if the funding and the AGR fog stay contained. It will not work if they do not.

On the corporate actions desk: Premier Energies' 12 GWh BESS JV term sheet in Telangana (first phase 6 GWh) is the cleanest 'energy transition still has a factory attached' print of the week - and it lands in the same week China halts new battery plants to avoid a solar-style glut.

Capital Group's Smallcap World Fund taking 1.94% of Sri Lotus and Motilal Oswal AMC's stake purchase in Spectrum Electrical. HEG and Graphite India in focus after GrafTech flagged a minimum 30% electrode price hike. Jio Platforms reportedly starts marketing an India IPO next week. IDBI-Fairfax still stuck on price — Rs 81/share versus whatever North Block thinks the bank is worth.

Three Things That Are Not Oil And Still Matter

One. The India-US trade pact is 'more or less finalised,' Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said, to be signed at an 'appropriate time.' In a week of product bans and fresh Canada tariffs from Washington, 'appropriate time' is doing a lot of work.

Two. The labour channel into US tech got colder. A proposal to scrap the 60-day H-1B grace period after termination. Cognizant's PERM filings suspended, with the Labor IG ending on "Handcuffs await." Samsung India cutting mid-to-senior staff in consumer electronics, more to follow. These are not Nifty-50 events on day one. They are medium-term questions for the Indian IT cost-and-visa model.

Three. Gavekal's point that EM bonds have beaten DM bonds since 2020 - policy credibility, deeper local markets, less foreign-investor dependence - and that DMs may now borrow the EM playbook, including softer financial repression. The White House leaning on the Fed is one version of that sentence. Japan's PPI staying hot enough to keep BOJ hikes in play is another.

China, meanwhile, is trying not to repeat solar in batteries and is frowning on more capex in that space. Brussels is being told by Eurometal that 300,000 manufacturing jobs can go this year if Chinese components keep colonising European supply chains.

ALSO READ | India-US Trade Deal To Be Finalised After Washington Gives Preferential Edge, Says Piyush Goyal

As we wrap, here's some trivia. Did you know that a 27-minute GTA VI trailer was the most-watched thing on Netflix in the last week of August - 31.1 million views - for a game due 19 November. Nvidia, named from the Latin for envy, has produced about 15 cents of every dollar the American stock market has returned since 2023.

China's working-age female population is only a shade larger than India's; its female labour force is nearly three times larger. And yes, 50,000 rupees is too much for a toothbrush. So is 2.99 lakh rupees as the opening price of a foldable iPhone. Value is a spectrum. Oil at $110 is not.

Brace for impact is not a forecast. It is a description of the week. Domestic demand, power, defence and private capex are still the India offset. They have to keep clearing a higher bar. At this crude price, they do not get the benefit of the doubt for free.

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