Ola Electric Shares Rebound From Tuesday's Slump Following Bhavish Aggarwal's Stake Sale

Bhavish Aggarwal sold over 2.6 crore shares, approximately 0.6% of the equity worth around Rs 92 crore.

17 Dec 2025, 09:42 AM IST i
The shares of Ola Electric rose as much as 14.58% to Rs 76.53 apiece, the highest level since Jan. 22. (Photo source: Ola Electric)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. on Wednesday rose by 4.6% at Rs 35.95 a piece.

The stock was keenly watched pre-market open following the bulk deal on Tuesday, where founder Bhavish Aggarwal sold over 2.6 crore shares, approximately 0.6% of the equity worth around Rs 92 crore.

Ola Electric's founder Bhavish Aggarwal has undertaken a limited monetisation of his personal shareholding to fully release all promoter-level share pledges totalling Rs 260 crore.

The pledge release transaction involved a combination of monetising a small part of the promoter holding as well as other personal incomes. It will completely release 3.93% of previously pledged shares, making the founder-promoter debt-free.

The promoter-group holding will be over 34% after the limited stake monetisation, among the largest in the listed new-age listed cohorts.

Ola Electric is not expected to see further promoter pledges as the current one was done to seed fund AI startup Krutrim, which has re-emerged as a cloud infra player with positive cash flows.

The monetisation does not result in any dilution of promoter control and reflects the founder's long-term commitment to Ola Electric's strategy of building a vertically integrated, India-led electric mobility and clean energy platform, sources added.

The move was executed at the promoter level and does not involve Ola Electric as a company. It's unlikely to have any impact on the company's electric mobility business, day-to-day operations, management, governance framework, financial position or long-term strategic plans.

Ola Share Price Today

The scrip rose as much to Rs 36.17 apiece on Thursday. It pared gains to trade 1.45% higher at Rs 34.98 apiece, as of 9:25 a.m. This compares to a 0.21% growth in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has dropped 59.10% on a year-to-date basis, and dropped 64.04% in the last 12 months. The relative strength index was at 42.35.

Out of 8 analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommend a 'hold,' and four suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 45.88 implies a upside of 32.5%.

