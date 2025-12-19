Ola Electric Shares Jump 8% After Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Eliminates Promoter Pledge

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. picked up pace as it rose by 8% at Rs 33.88 a piece. The stock closed at 31.26 on Thursday and quickly rose as the markets opened on Friday.

Ola Electric confirmed the completion of a one-time, limited monetisation of a portion of the founder Bhavish Aggarwal's personal shareholding, undertaken to fully repay a promoter-level loan of around Rs 260 crore, on Thursday.

The transaction has resulted in the release of all 3.93% shares that were previously pledged, bringing the promoter’s pledge in the company to zero, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

The company said the monetisation was a planned, time-bound exercise executed entirely at the promoter’s personal level and was carried out in tranches.

Post completion of the transaction, the promoter group continues to hold more than 34.5% in Ola Electric, which remains amongst the highest promoter ownership levels across new-age listed companies, it added.

Ola Electric emphasised that the transaction does not involve any dilution of promoter control and reflects no change in the founder’s long-term conviction in the company.

The stated objective of the exercise was to eliminate promoter-level leverage and remove any pledge-related overhang, which can introduce avoidable risk and volatility, particularly for recently listed companies, it added. The company also clarified that the stake sale has no impact on Ola Electric’s operations, governance framework, or strategic direction.

All actions were undertaken at the promoter’s personal level, with no bearing on the company’s balance sheet or business plans, it stated.