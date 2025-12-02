Nifty To Hit 29,300 In 2026, Says Nomura As It Lists Top 20 Stock Picks — Details Inside

Nomura expects Indian equities to close 2025 on a considerably more stable footing than at the start of the year, supported by calmer global conditions, a cyclical recovery in domestic growth and easing valuation concerns. In its India Strategy outlook, the brokerage has set an end-2026 Nifty target of 29,300, implying a potential 12% return from current levels.

However, Nomura notes that the broader economic and technological backdrop remains unsettled, and that the path to a new macro equilibrium is still unclear.

The target is based on 21 times December 2027 forecast earnings, adjusted for a 3% downside to current consensus estimates. Nomura expects Indian markets to trade in a band of 20–22 times forward earnings, assuming risk premia remain low.

The brokerage highlights that valuation worries have eased since mid-2025, when markets stabilised after the tariff-related volatility. Improving geopolitical conditions, stable macro indicators, and a broad-based recovery in economic and corporate earnings have further strengthened confidence.