Nifty India Defence Ends Higher As Only Gainer; Solar Industries, Paras Defence Lead, Cochin Shipyard Drags

India's defence stocks bucked the broader market weakness on Tuesday, with the Nifty India Defence index finishing as one of the only sectoral indices in the green. The gauge closed around 8,177.9, up 0.63%, after rebounding strongly from the day's low of 7,933.7 - a recovery of roughly 244 points (over 3%) as buying emerged in select leaders late in the session.

Market breadth remained negative with 7 advances against 11 declines, but gains in heavyweights and high-beta defence plays ensured a positive close for the index.

Among the top gainers, Solar Industries rose about 3.5%, leading the pack. Paras Defence gained roughly 3%, while Dynamatic Technologies advanced over 2%. Other notable contributors included Bharat Electronics (BEL), Astra Microwave, and HAL, which posted gains between 1–2%, supporting the index's upward move.

On the losing side, shipbuilding and defence engineering names saw selling pressure. Cochin Shipyard fell about 2.6%, emerging as the biggest laggard. Cyient DLM dropped nearly 2.6%, while Garden Reach Shipbuilders and MTAR Technologies declined around 1.8% each. BEML and Bharat Forge also ended lower, weighing on the broader basket.

Despite the mixed stock action, the sector saw a notable expansion in overall valuation. The combined market capitalisation of Nifty Defence constituents increased by about Rs 11,058 crore during the session, taking the total sector market cap to roughly Rs 11.05 lakh crore at the close.

Intraday trends showed early gains giving way to midday weakness before a steady afternoon recovery lifted the index firmly above the previous close. The sharp climb from the day's trough underscored sustained investor interest in defence counters even as most other sectors ended lower.

