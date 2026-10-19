Nasdaq Jumps 1.6% As Chip Stocks Set To End Nine-Day Losing Streak; Intel, AMD, Micron Lead Gains

US technology stocks rebounded on Monday as investors returned to artificial intelligence-linked shares following last week's selloff, putting semiconductor stocks on course to end a nine-day losing streak. Intel, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Micron Technology led gains among chipmakers, while investors also looked ahead to quarterly results from major companies, including Meta Platforms and Tesla, this week.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded around the flatline.

Intel advanced 5% after JPMorgan analysts upgraded their rating on the chipmaker. AMD rose 4%, while Micron Technology gained 5%. CoreWeave, a provider of cloud computing infrastructure for AI workloads, climbed 3% after receiving an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.

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CoreWeave had plunged more than 25% last week, marking its biggest one-week decline since November 2025, amid concerns over its debt levels.

Among major technology companies, Nvidia gained 1.88%, Alphabet rose 1.27% and Microsoft advanced 0.88%.

Semiconductor Stocks Rebound After Nine-Day Losing Streak

Chip stocks rallied after nine consecutive sessions of declines, with semiconductor-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) also moving higher. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) gained 3.7%, while the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) was up 3.2%.

The rebound followed a difficult week for technology stocks, as investors questioned whether the pace of investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure could be sustained amid expectations of higher interest rates.

Concerns over the returns from AI-related spending have weighed on chipmakers and companies supplying computing infrastructure, despite expectations that the technology could remain a major driver of corporate earnings growth.

According to Citigroup, the technology industry is expected to account for nearly 70% of global earnings growth next year, underscoring its importance to the broader market outlook.

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Investors are also looking to a busy week of corporate earnings for signs that the recent weakness in US equities could stabilise.

Meta Platforms and Tesla are among the major companies scheduled to report results, with investors expected to scrutinise their earnings, business outlooks and spending plans.

For technology investors, commentary on artificial intelligence investment will be particularly important. Spending by major technology companies on data centres, chips and computing infrastructure has supported demand across the semiconductor industry, but questions remain over how quickly those investments will translate into sustainable returns.

Any indication that AI spending remains resilient could support sentiment towards chipmakers and related technology stocks. Conversely, concerns over capital expenditure, earnings growth or higher borrowing costs could renew pressure on valuations.

Monday's gains offered some relief after last week's sharp technology selloff, but investors continue to weigh the industry's growth prospects against the risk of elevated interest rates. Semiconductor stocks have benefited from expectations of rising demand for AI computing power. However, their valuations remain sensitive to changes in growth expectations, corporate spending plans and the broader interest rate outlook.

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