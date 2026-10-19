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Buy, Sell Or Hold: HDFC Bank, Laurus Labs, BEL, Havells India, Cummins India And Hindustan Copper — Ask Profit

Market experts shared buy, sell and hold recommendations for an array of stocks including HDFC Bank, Laurus Labs, BEL, Havells India, Cummins India and Hindustan Copper.

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Buy, Sell Or Hold: HDFC Bank, Laurus Labs, BEL, Havells India, Cummins India And Hindustan Copper — Ask Profit
Market experts shared buy, sell and hold recommendations for an array of stocks.
Photo Source: AI-Generated
  • Laurus Labs is in a strong uptrend but advised to sell at least 50% of holdings.
  • HDFC Bank’s valuation is attractive and new management improves future outlook.
  • Havells India shows signs of rebound; hold until it reaches Rs 1,220-1,230 levels.
Why sell Laurus Labs despite its strong uptrend?

Should you add shares of Laurus Labs Ltd.? Should you hold shares of  at the current market price HDFC Bank Ltd.? Have you lost the chance to buy Bharat Electronics Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Hindustan Copper ​​​​​​Ltd.?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd. and Radha Raman Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Swyom Advisors provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Laurus Labs (CMP: Rs 2,069)

Upadhyay: Sell Partially

  • Has given a return of 86%.
  • It is overstressed.
  • Consider exiting at least 50% of stock.
  • Is in strong uptrend and continuing towards bullish journey towards Rs 2,300.

HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 712)

Agarwal: Buy

  • Has an edge over SBI.
  • New change of management makes outlook look bright.
  • Only a matter of time before they turn around things.
  • Valuation looks very attractive right now.

Havells India (CMP: Rs 1,102.70)

Upadhyay: Hold

  • Giving early indication of rebound.
  • Still trading below 200-day exponential average
  • Any rise in the market from the present juncture should be containing Rs 1,220-Rs 1,230 levels.
  • Hold the position for that target.
  • But above that the structure is not positive.

ALSO READ: Tata Consumer Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Cummins India (CMP: Rs 4,612)

Agarwal: Hold

  • Long-term view is intact.
  • Hold on to the stock.
  • Don't average out right now.

Bharat Electronics (CMP: Rs 377.20)

Upadhyay: Hold

  • Stock is looking quite good.
  • Early indication of bearish divergence in the moving averages.
  • Will recommend to stay invested.
  • Maintain stoploss below Rs 360.
  • If it falls below that level, there could be more pain in the counter.
  • Can extend fall towards Rs 330.

Hindustan Copper (CMP: Rs 441.10)

Agarwal: Hold

  • Continue holding it.
  • No advice to buy at current levels.

ALSO READ: Jaiprakash Power Q2 Results: Net Profit Slips 81% To Rs 33 Crore On One-Time Loss, Revenue Up 5% YoY

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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