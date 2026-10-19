Buy, Sell Or Hold: HDFC Bank, Laurus Labs, BEL, Havells India, Cummins India And Hindustan Copper — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Laurus Labs Ltd.? Should you hold shares of at the current market price HDFC Bank Ltd.? Have you lost the chance to buy Bharat Electronics Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Hindustan Copper ​​​​​​Ltd.?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd. and Radha Raman Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Swyom Advisors provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Laurus Labs (CMP: Rs 2,069)

Upadhyay: Sell Partially

Has given a return of 86%.

It is overstressed.

Consider exiting at least 50% of stock.

Is in strong uptrend and continuing towards bullish journey towards Rs 2,300.

HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 712)

Agarwal: Buy

Has an edge over SBI.

New change of management makes outlook look bright.

Only a matter of time before they turn around things.

Valuation looks very attractive right now.

Havells India (CMP: Rs 1,102.70)

Upadhyay: Hold

Giving early indication of rebound.

Still trading below 200-day exponential average

Any rise in the market from the present juncture should be containing Rs 1,220-Rs 1,230 levels.

Hold the position for that target.

But above that the structure is not positive.

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Cummins India (CMP: Rs 4,612)

Agarwal: Hold

Long-term view is intact.

Hold on to the stock.

Don't average out right now.

Bharat Electronics (CMP: Rs 377.20)

Upadhyay: Hold

Stock is looking quite good.

Early indication of bearish divergence in the moving averages.

Will recommend to stay invested.

Maintain stoploss below Rs 360.

If it falls below that level, there could be more pain in the counter.

Can extend fall towards Rs 330.

Hindustan Copper (CMP: Rs 441.10)

Agarwal: Hold

Continue holding it.

No advice to buy at current levels.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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