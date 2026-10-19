Tata Consumer Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is set to discuss its September-quarter performance on October 26, 2026, with the company's earnings conference call scheduled for 6:30 p.m. IST.

The call will cover financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026, according to the company's regulatory filing dated October 19.

Investors will track revenue growth, profitability, and demand across the company's tea, coffee, salt, packaged foods, and international businesses.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The performance of its growth businesses, including Tata Sampann, Capital Foods and Organic India, will also be important to watch following their strong showing in the June quarter.

Tata Consumer Q2 Results 2026 Date And Time

Tata Consumer Products has scheduled its Q2 FY27 earnings conference call for Monday, October 26, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. IST.

The company's October 19 filing confirms the call schedule for financial results covering the quarter and half-year ended September 30.

The notice confirms the conference call timing but does not specify a separate time for the results announcement.

Also Read | Tata Consumer's Q1 Ticks Most Boxes. The Next Test Is Margin Expansion

Tata Consumer Dividend News: What Investors Should Know

Tata Consumer Products has not disclosed a new dividend proposal, record date or payment date in the notice. Investors will need to wait for an official company announcement for confirmation of any dividend decision.

Tata Consumer Q2 Earnings Call Schedule

The earnings call is scheduled for October 26 at 6:30 p.m. IST. The company has directed investors to its investor events calendar for the detailed schedule and any subsequent changes.

The call is expected to provide an opportunity for analysts and investors to discuss the September-quarter performance and management's outlook.

The company's official calendar and investor-relations disclosures should be used to confirm registration and webcast details.

Tata Consumer Recent Business Updates

Tata Consumer Products reported a 12% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,349 crore in Q1 FY27. The India branded business recorded underlying volume growth of 13%.

The company's growth businesses expanded 47% during the June quarter, accounting for 36% of its India business.

On September 1, 2026, Tata Consumer Products issued an update on its acquisition of Capital Foods. The company also disclosed a CARE Ratings update on October 1.

Also Read | Tata Motors Festive Service Camp Offers Complimentary 30-Point Check-Up, 10% Discount

Tata Consumer Share Price Performance

Tata Consumer Products shares closed at Rs 966.50 on October 19, 2026, according to market data. The stock declined 1.27% during the session and was down 17.84% over the previous year.

The stock's 52-week high stands at Rs 1,282.70, while its 52-week low is Rs 945.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.