Merry, Merrier, Merriest At 8%+ — Motilal Oswal Projects Robust India Growth For Q3 FY26

Motilal Oswal Report

Key highlights:

Motilal Oswal anticipates that Q3 FY26, the first full quarter under the new GST rate cuts, will positively surprise consensus growth expectations. The brokerage project 8.5% YoY growth for Q3 FY26, following +8.1% YoY in Q2 FY26.

Consequently, Motilal Oswal projects FY26 real GDP to print close to 7.8% (surpassing the government's 7.4% estimate and well above the 6.5% level achieved in FY25). Looking ahead, brokerage's base case for FY27 GDP stands at 7.5%, driven primarily by the services sector (trade, travel, BFSI, healthcare).

Excluding the FY25 slip to 6.5%, India has consistently clocked above 7% real GDP growth post-2020. This trajectory suggests India is steadily progressing toward an aspirational 8%+ growth rate. Meanwhile, CPI inflation is projected to remain anchored in the 4.0–4.5% range. This got validated by the January Economic Survey upgrading potential growth to 7%. With inflation anchored and growth strong, Motilal Oswal do not see any rate cuts throughout FY27.

