Mcap Of Four Of Top 10 Valued Firms Jumps By Rs 95,447 Crore; Reliance Biggest Gainer

The combined market valuation of four of the top 10 valued firms jumped by Rs 95,447.38 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers, while HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever faced a combined erosion of Rs 91,685.94 crore from their valuation.