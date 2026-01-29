Maruti Suzuki's Q3 Miss Triggers Estimate Cuts; But Motilal Oswal Retains Rating — Check Revised Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

The GST rate cut has helped revive small car demand as vehicles are now much more affordable for price-conscious consumers. This, coupled with the launch of the new Victoris as well as the e-Vitara, is likely to help drive market share gains for Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. from here on. Market share recovery would, in turn, drive a re-rating for the stock.

Additionally, exports are likely to remain a key growth driver for Maruti Suzuki going forward. However, given the weaker-than-expected performance in Q3, Motilal Oswal have lowered our estimates by 4%/7% over FY26E/FY27E.

Overall, the brokerage expects Maruti Suzuki to deliver a 16% earnings CAGR over FY25-28, driven by new launches and strong export growth. Reiterates Buy with a target price of Rs 18,197, valued at 27x Dec'27E earnings per share.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Maruti Suzuki Q3fy26 Results Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.