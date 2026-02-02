Maruti Suzuki Records 12% Sales Jump As Victoris Powers SUV Market Share To 19%

Maruti Suzuki recorded a strong 12% growth in sales in January, beating market estimates. The company sold 2.37 lakh vehicles, above the estimated 2.22 lakh units. In addition, the auto giant's bookings grew by nearly 25% compared with January 2025, the company's management said during a media call.

The company also confirmed that it has 1.75 lakh units of pending bookings, of which 1.3 lakh fall under the 18% GST segment. These include models such as the Alto, WagonR and Celerio.

Demand has remained very strong, with dealerships holding stock for just three days. Its newest model, the Victoris, has crossed the cumulative sales mark of 50,000 units. In January alone, Victoris sales stood at 15,240 units, according to Partho Banerjee, Executive Director – Sales & Marketing, Maruti Suzuki. The model has been a strong performer, clocking around 600–700 bookings per day, management highlighted. They also noted that the CNG variant of the Victoris currently has a long waiting period.

The mid-size SUV market, typically priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, has seen significant interest from buyers. Models such as the Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris, Mahindra Thar, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos compete in this key segment.

Maruti Suzuki claims its market share in the mid-size SUV segment has risen from 12% to 19%. Average monthly volumes in the segment have more than doubled to 21,155 units between October 2025 and January 2026, compared with an earlier average of 10,329 units per month.

The company also announced plans to introduce a loyalty programme for existing Maruti Suzuki customers. Management said the loyalty upgrade programme will be rolled out for three models — the Grand Vitara, Victoris and Invicto. The benefits are expected to be offered either through direct price reductions, additional accessories, or a combination of both.

