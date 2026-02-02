Sale, Not Crash: Robert Kiyosaki Sees Massive Buying Opportunity Amid Gold, Silver Price Slump

As global markets see a sharp correction in precious metals, Robert Kiyosaki, author of the bestselling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has weighed in with a characteristically blunt take — arguing that crashes are when the wealthy buy, not flee.

Reacting to the recent sell-off, Kiyosaki drew a comparison between everyday consumer behaviour and investor psychology. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “Difference between rich people and poor people: When Walmart has a SALE poor people rush in and buy, buy, buy. Yet when the Financial Asset Market has a sale… a.k.a… crash the poor sell and run… while the rich rush in… and buy, buy, buy.”

Referring to the ongoing correction, Kiyosaki said that gold, silver and Bitcoin has “gone on sale” and added that he was waiting with cash in hand to buy more.

Kiyosaki's comments are consistent with his long-held belief that sharp market corrections should be viewed as opportunities rather than exit signals. He has repeatedly argued that investors who focus on short-term price moves often miss the bigger picture, particularly during periods of heightened volatility.

His optimism around silver is rooted in its dual role as both a precious metal and an industrial commodity. Unlike gold, which is largely treated as a store of value, silver has widespread industrial applications, including solar panels, electronics, electric vehicles, medical equipment and defence technologies.

He has also consistently linked his investment strategy to concerns over rising US debt and monetary policy decisions by the Federal Reserve and the US Treasury.

Precious Metals See Steep Correction

Gold and silver are currently undergoing one of their sharpest corrections in recent years, wiping out a significant portion of the gains from the previous rally. The sell-off has coincided with a pullback from safe-haven and speculative buying that had earlier pushed prices to record highs amid geopolitical risks and global uncertainty.

On Monday, weakness extended across both international and domestic markets. In overseas trade, gold hovered near $4,500 an ounce, down about 7.7%, while silver fell nearly 14% to around $72 an ounce. Indian markets mirrored the global decline. MCX gold futures for the April 2, 2026 contract slipped 4.57% to around ₹1,40,999 per 10 grams, while silver futures for the March 5, 2026 contract plunged close to 13% to ₹2,30,732 per kg.

The scale of the correction has been striking. Gold has fallen more than $1,100 from its all-time high and is down roughly 25% from its record peak of $5,602.23 as of Feb. 2. Silver has shed almost $50 from its lifetime high and is down nearly 40%, underscoring the severity of the reversal after a historic rally.

Comprehensive Budget 2026 coverage, LIVE TV analysis, Stock Market and Industry reactions, Income Tax changes and Latest News on NDTV Profit.