How One Prepayment Trick Can Save You Nearly Rs 20 Lakh On Rs 50 Lakh Home Loan

Owning a home is a dream for many as it brings stability, security and peace of mind. However, this also often means taking a loan with a longer EMI plan. And, this can be stressful due to high interest rates.

In India, typical home loans of 20 to 30 years usually result in paying more interest than the principal. In the early years, most of the equated monthly instalment (EMI) goes towards this interest, which can be a challenging journey for home owners.

Moreover, as the interest rate depends on factors like salary, age, etc, many people end up paying a higher interest rate, which increases the overall cost.

A smart prepayment strategy can reduce this burden. Trends indicate that by paying just one extra EMI every year on a Rs 50 lakh loan, borrowers may be able to save loan tenure by over five years.

This simple step can also save around Rs 18.31 lakh in interest. This was observed for a loan of Rs 50 lakh at 8.5% for 25 years.

Here's How:

Loan amount: Rs 50 lakh

Tenure: Rs 25 years Interest rate: 8.5%

EMI: Rs 40,261

Interest amount: Rs 70.78 lakh

Total amount: Rs 1.21 crore (approximately)

In this case, it can be seen that the interest amount is nearly Rs 21 lakh more than the principal amount. This means the borrower ends up paying far more to the bank than the original loan amount over the full tenure.

How An Extra EMI Can Help

If you begin prepaying one extra EMI each year from the second year of your home loan, the impact can be significant. On a Rs 50 lakh loan, this strategy can save around Rs 18.31 lakh in interest.

It can also reduce the loan tenure by nearly 5.6 years, helping you become debt-free much earlier.

Loan amount: Rs 50 lakh (taken in January 2026)

Pay one extra EMI annually: Rs 40,261 from February 2027

Interest rate: 8.5%

Principal amount: Rs 50,00,000

Total interest: Rs 52,47,626

Pre-payment: Rs 8,05,220

Total Amount paid: 1,02,47,626

Total interest saved: Rs 18.30 lakh

The most effective time to prepay a home loan is in the early years, when a larger part of the EMI goes towards interest. Gradually increasing the EMI as income rises helps reduce the principal faster. This lowers overall interest costs and shortens the loan tenure.

