Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results Date Announced: Check Key Details Here

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is scheduled set to announce its financial results for the third quarter of FY 2025-26 ended Dec. 31, 2025, this week. The company confirmed the schedule in a filing with the stock exchanges.

Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results: Date

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, to consider and approve, among other items, the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results: Trading Window Closure

Maruti Suzuki has announced that, under its Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for designated persons has been closed on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. The window will reopen 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results for the third quarter ending Dec. 31, 2025.

Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results: Earnings Call

Maruti Suzuki will hold an earnings call for analysts and investors to discuss the Q3 results of FY 2025-26 on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at 4:30 p.m.

Maruti Suzuki Q2 FY2026 Results

Maruti Suzuki India posted a year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for Q2 FY26, reaching Rs 3,349 crore, up from Rs 3,102.5 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations grew to Rs 42,344.2 crore, compared with Rs 37,449.2 crore in Q2 FY25.

Maruti Suzuki Share Price History

Maruti Suzuki's share price has fallen 2.56% in the last five trading sessions on the NSE. The stock has declined 6.49% in the last one month. Maruti Suzuki India share price has risen 25.76% in the last six months. Year to date, the shares are down 7.12%. In the last one year, the stock has risen 29.39%.

The Maruti Suzuki stock's 52-week high was Rs 17,370 on Jan. 5, 2026, while the 52-week low was Rs 11,059.45, recorded on April 7, 2025, according to NSE. Maruti Suzuki shares ended 1.56% lower at Rs 15,519 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.95% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

