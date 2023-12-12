Mankind Pharma Stock Tumbles Nearly 5% After Four Large Trades

NDTV ProfitMarketsMankind Pharma Stock Tumbles Nearly 5% After Four Large Trades
The stock fell as much as 4.83% during the day on the NSE, to Rs 1,827.50 apiece, the lowest since Sept. 1, when it fell over 6%.

12 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mankind Pharma's manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh (Source: company website)</p></div>
Mankind Pharma's manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh (Source: company website)

Shares of Mankind Pharma Ltd. dropped nearly 5%, the most since Sept. 1 to the lowest in over a month after four large trades on Tuesday.

As many as 3.05 crore shares or 7.6% changed hands in four large trades at a range of Rs 1,832–1,841.50 apiece, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

Mankind Pharma's stock fell as much as 4.83% during the day on the NSE, to Rs 1,827.50 apiece, the lowest since Sept.1, when it fell over 6%. The stock was trading 3.75% lower at Rs 1,848 apiece compared to a 0.11% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 9:45 a.m.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2,070 times its 30-day average.

Seven out of the 13 analysts tracking Mankind Pharma have a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 6.5%.

