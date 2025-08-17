M-Cap Of Five Of 10 Most Valued Firms Climbs Rs 60,675.94 Crore; SBI, HDFC Bank Biggest Winners

The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most valued firms increased by Rs 60,675.94 crore last week, with State Bank of India and HDFC Bank emerging as the lead gainers in line with a positive trend in equities.

In a holiday-shortened last week, Sensex climbed 739.87 points or 0.92%, and the Nifty edged higher by 268 points or 1.10%.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Infosys saw an addition in their valuation, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bajaj Finance faced erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap).

The valuation of State Bank of India jumped Rs 20,445.82 crore to Rs 7,63,095.16 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

The m-cap of HDFC Bank surged Rs 14,083.51 crore to Rs 15,28,387.09 crore.

Infosys added Rs 9,887.17 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 6,01,310.19 crore. The mcap of Bharti Airtel surged Rs 8,410.6 crore to Rs 10,68,260.92 crore.

Reliance Industries' valuation went up by Rs 7,848.84 crore to Rs 18,59,023.43 crore.

However, the mcap of LIC tumbled Rs 15,306.5 crore to Rs 5,61,881.17 crore.

Bajaj Finance faced an erosion of Rs 9,601.08 crore to Rs 5,35,547.44 crore, while ICICI Bank's valuation declined by Rs 6,513.34 crore to Rs 10,18,982.35 crore.

The mcap of TCS fell by Rs 4,558.79 crore to Rs 10,93,349.87 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever dipped by Rs 3,630.12 crore to Rs 5,83,391.76 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, LIC and Bajaj Finance.