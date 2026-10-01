LG Electronics Shares May Rally 22%, Says Motilal Oswal; Premiumisation, Exports Key Triggers

According to the brokerage, LG Electronics is well placed to benefit from structural premiumisation across TVs, refrigerators, washing machines and ACs, while the expanding LG Essential portfolio provides an additional growth factor by broadening its addressable market. Over the medium term, Motilal Oswal expects Sri City capacity expansion, deeper localisation and increasing exports to further strengthen the growth and profitability profile.

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal values LG Electronics Ltd. at 45 times Sep'28E earnings per share to arrive at a target price of Rs 2,080 and has reiterated Buy rating implying a potential upside of 22% from the reports current market price of Rs 1,711.

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The brokerage's positive view on LG Electronics is supported by its diversified product portfolio, strong brand franchise, multiple avenues for sustainable revenue growth and better margin profile vs peers.

The company is well placed to benefit from structural premiumisation across TVs, refrigerators, washing machines and ACs, while the expanding LG Essential portfolio provides an additional growth factor by broadening its addressable market.

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Recent trends across large-screen TVs, French-door refrigerators and fully automatic washing machines highlight LG Electronics's ability to drive value growth even in a mixed demand environment. Over the medium term, Motilal Oswal expects Sri City capacity expansion, deeper localisation and increasing exports to further strengthen the growth and profitability profile.

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