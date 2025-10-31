Large Dividends: Shree Cement, Colgate Palmolive, Oracle Financial — Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Shree Cement Ltd., Colgate Palmolive India Ltd. and Oracle Financial Services Ltd. are among the five that will be of interest on Friday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the interim dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines shareholder eligibility to receive a dividend. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Hence, as the record date of these dividend stocks is Nov. 3, then shares must be purchased by Oct. 31.

The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Oracle Financial will pay an interim dividend as high as Rs 130 per share.

Notably, no PSU stock is part of Monday's record date list.