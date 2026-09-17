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Karamtara Engineering IPO Listing Today: Latest GMP, Expected Listing Price And Listing Gain

Karamtara Engineering IPO is set to list today, September 17. Check the latest GMP, estimated listing price and expected listing gain over the Rs 254 issue price.

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Karamtara Engineering IPO Listing Today: Latest GMP, Expected Listing Price And Listing Gain
Karamtara Engineering shares will debut today
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Karamtara Engineering IPO is set to list on the NSE and BSE today, September 17. The latest grey market premium (GMP) will indicate the likely listing price and potential listing gain over the IPO issue price of Rs 254.

Karamtara Engineering IPO Listing: GMP

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 48, Karamtara Engineering shares are estimated to list at Rs 302, implying a 18.90% premium over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 254. However, the actual listing price may differ from the grey market indication.

Note: The grey market premium (GMP) is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price of the shares.

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    Karamtara Engineering IPO Allotment Status

    The allotment for Karamtara Engineering IPO was finalised on Sept. 15, 2026. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, MUFG Intime India, or the stock exchanges.

    Karamtara Engineering IPO Final Subscription Status

    The IPO was subscribed 62.63 times on the final day of bidding.

    The bidding was strong across all investor categories:

    • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 159.59 times
    • Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 48.55 times
    • Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 13.26 times

    Karamtara Engineering IPO Details

    The Karamtara Engineering IPO comprises:

    • Fresh issue: 2.66 crore equity shares worth Rs 675 crore

    • Offer for Sale (OFS): 78.74 lakh equity shares worth Rs 200 crore

    The total issue size stands at Rs 875 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 241–Rs 254 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 59 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,986 at the upper end of the price band.

    JM Financial Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

    Karamtara Engineering Business

    Incorporated in 1996, Karamtara Engineering manufactures equipment and components for renewable energy and electricity transmission. Its portfolio includes solar mounting systems, tracker components, fasteners, overhead transmission line hardware and lattice towers, with customers across global power transmission and solar energy markets.

    Karamtara Engineering IPO: How The Company Will Use The Funds

    The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

    • Funding prepayment, repayment and/or payment obligations to lenders towards borrowings and acceptances (Rs 600 crore).

    • General corporate purposes including funding growth opportunities and capital expenditure.

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