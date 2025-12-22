Jupiter Wagons Share Price Jumps 11% After Promoter Buys Stake Worth Rs 135 Crore

Thanks to the deal, the shareholding of the promoter has increased to 19.24% from 18.69% earlier. Tatravagonka A.S, in fact, remains the second largest shareholder in the company after Karisma Goods Private Limited.

Some of the other major promoter entities in Jupiter Wagons include Jupiter Metal Spring Private Limited, which holds more than 10% stake in the company and Anish Consultants and Credits Pvt Ltd.

Overall, promoters hold 68.03% stake in Jupiter Wagons, which is now set to increase to 68.58%, effectively meaning that the company remains a well-held stock, with promoters having skin in the game.

Institutional investors hold just over 5% in Jupiter Wagons while public shareholding in the entity amounts to 26%.

In the last two years, the number of shareholders in Jupiter Wagons have risen from 97,000 in September 2023 to 3.87 lakh in September 2025.

Currently trading with a relative strength index of 48, which suggests neutral market sentiment, Jupiter Wagons' shares have corrected as much as 42% on a year-to-date basis. In the last six months, the stock has fallen more than 20%.

Out of six analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' while none suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 16.3%.