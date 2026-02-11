Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 Review: Dolat Capital Retains 'Buy' Rating — Check Trimmed Target Price

With a diversified brand portfolio and growing geographic footprint, Jubilant FoodWorks' long-term growth outlook remains robust, adds the brokerage.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 Review: Dolat Capital Retains 'Buy' Rating — Check Trimmed Target Price
In Q3, Jubilant FoodWorks added 78 net new stores across its domestic brands.
(Photo: NDTV)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.
--

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Dolat Capital Report

During the quarter, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. delivered strong performance with 5.0% like-for-like growth, outperforming key competitors that reported mid-single-digit declines. The company plans to continue expanding across multiple brands, including Domino's, Popeyes, and Hong's Kitchen.

The acquisition of DP Eurasia is expected to further enhance profitability, with continued store additions in Turkey under the Domino's and COFFY brands.

With a diversified brand portfolio and growing geographic footprint, Jubilant FoodWorks' long-term growth outlook remains robust. In Q3, the company added 78 net new stores across its domestic brands.

As Q3 revenues were in line, Dolat Capital has maintained its revenue estimates for FY26/27/28E, but lowers Ebitda estimates to factor in the anticipated increase in operational expenses due to changes in labor code. Further, the brokerage have downward revised adjusted profit aftet tax estimates to factor in Q3 performance and higher interest and depreciation expenses.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Dolat Capital Jubilant Foodworks Q3 Results Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Escorts Q3 Results: Motilal Oswal Raises Target Price But Flags Market Share Loss As Key Concern — Details Inside

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised With Stomach Infection, Doubtful For Namibia Game

Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised With Stomach Infection, Doubtful For Namibia Game

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search