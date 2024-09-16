JSW MG Motor To Foray Into 'Accessible Luxury' Segment, Sets Up New Retail Channel

When asked about the product launch programme for MG Select, he said, "We will start with two products in the next year itself, beginning from the first quarter of 2025."

On the reasons for the foray into the new segment, Gupta said, "So far we've been in the mainstream or mass premium so far as an MG brand but what we have observed is that there is a growing opportunity in the new India's preference towards accessible luxury and also 'new age' choices that are coming in the marketplace."

The luxury car segment in India is just about a 1% of the overall industry, which was 42 lakh units last year, he said, adding the opportunities and the options available to the consumers have been pretty much the same for many years.

Further, he said, "I think there is a good opportunity available to bring in an era of freshness, an era of disruption, a new way of bringing in exclusive experiences curation for the customer."

When asked if MG Select would focus only on sports utility vehicles, he said, "Our approach also will not be limited to a particular body style. This is going to be the luxury portfolio that we are going to be bringing in that will cater to different body styles and support different requirements, because the new age customer has got a choice or a desire for a car for every purpose."

On the network expansion plans for MG Select, Gupta said, "We are targeting 12 cities in the first year in phase one, and then we will keep expanding to the other cities over time."