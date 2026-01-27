JSW Energy's Steady Q3 Underpins Strong Long-Term Prospects; Axis Securities Stays 'Buy' — Check Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Axis Securities Report

JSW Energy Ltd.'s net sales grew 67% YoY, but down 21% QoQ to Rs 4,082 crore, missing estimate and consensus by 5% and 10%, respectively, due to lower-than-expected power generation. Ebitda stood at Rs 2,030 crore, up 122% YoY, but down 32% QoQ, in line with our estimates (due to better than expected margins) and 8% miss on consensus estimates.

Attrib PAT was up 150% YoY, but down 40% QoQ to Rs 529 crore. PAT increased YoY due to higher deferred tax one-offs, but decreased QoQ due to an increase in D&A and finance cost. Excluding deferred tax gains, the company reported a loss of Rs 261 crore.

