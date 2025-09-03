Jio Financial Raises Rs 3,956 Crore From Promoters Via Warrant Issue

Jio Financial Services Ltd. has raised Rs 3,956 crore from its promoter group after a warrants issue. The NBFC allotted 50 crore warrants worth Rs 3,956.25 crore on a preferential basis to its two promoter group entities, marking a significant capital infusion. The allotment was approved by the company’s Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee following the earlier board and shareholder approvals on July 30 and Aug. 29, respectively.

Each warrant is priced at Rs 316.50, with a 25% of the issue price paid upfront. The warrants were distributed equally between Sikka Ports & Terminals Ltd. and Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt. Ltd. Each entity received 25 crore warrants.

Earlier this year, it was announced that billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his promoter group will infuse Rs 15,825 crore in Jio Financial Services, which makes them hold over 51% stake in the financial services firm.