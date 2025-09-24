Jain Resource Recycling IPO Opens: Check Day One Subscription Status, Latest GMP
The offering is aims to sell shares worth up to Rs 1,250 crore.
Jain Resource Recycling Ltd.'s initial public offering has been subscribed 0.06% so far on day one. The offering is aims to sell shares worth up to Rs 1,250 crore. The company will raise Rs 500 crore via a fresh issue of 2.16 crore shares. The IPO also includes an offer-for-sale component worth Rs 750 crore and 3.23 crore shares.
Investors can bid for the company's IPO at a price band of Rs 220-232 per share. The minimum lot size for retail investors is 64 shares, which means the minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is Rs 14,848.
Small institutional investors will need to buy a minimum of 14 lots amounting to Rs 2.07 lakh and big non-institutional investors will have to buy a minimum of 68 lots, that is an investment of at least Rs 10.09 lakh.
DAM Capital Advisors Ltd., ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and PL Capital are the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the offer.
The IPO opens today and closes on Sept. 26. The share allotment will be tentatively finalised by Sept. 29. The firm will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Sept. 30 and refunds to non-allottees will be done on the same day.
IPO Details
Open date: Sept. 24
Close date: Sept. 26
Price Band: Rs 220-232 per share
Allotment date: Sept. 29
Listing date: Oct. 1
IPO size: Rs 1,250 crore
Fresh issue: Rs 500 crore
OFS: Rs 750 crore
Minimum bid: Lot size of 64 shares
Subscription: Day 1
The Jain Resource Recycling IPO was subscribed 0.06% as of 12:51 p.m. on Wednesday.
Institutional investors (QIB): 0.06%
Non-Institutional investors (NII): 0.04%
Retail investors: 0.28%
Use Of Proceeds
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to clear its debt and for general corporate purposes.
Business
Jain Resource Reycling primarily engages in the recycling of non-ferrous metals. Its portfolio includes lead alloy ingots and copper ingots.
Jain Resource Recycling IPO GMP
The latest grey market premium of is Rs 28, as of 11:54 a.m., according to InvestorGain. The estimated listing price is Rs 260, impling a 12.07% premium.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.