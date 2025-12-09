Coforge Share Price Hits Lowest Level In Last Nine Session

Coforge Ltd. share price dropped over 4% and hit the lowest level in the last nine session tracking broad-based weakness in IT stocks while market participants weigh US Federal Reserve policy path.

The US Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting later today, where the rate-setting panel is likely to deliver a 25-basis-point rate cut. Some traders expect that the central bank may signal a slower pace of rate cuts as inflation remained high.

Tight monetary condition in the US impact Indian IT companies because most of the domestic companies do substantial business in the world's largest economies.