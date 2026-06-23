IPO GMP Today: Turtlemint Fintech, Advit Jewels, Waterways Leisure Tourism Lead Grey Market Buzz; Check Latest Premiums

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Advit Jewels, Waterways Leisure Tourism and Turtlemint Fintech Solutions are in focus of the grey market traders amid the ongoing subscription.

While the IPOs of Advit Jewels and Waterways Leisure Tourism are open for subscription till June 25, Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO will close today, June 23.

Here's a look at what the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates for these IPOs.

Turtlemint Fintech IPO GMP

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Turtlemint Fintech IPO stood at Rs 0.5 per share as of 1 PM on June 23. It indicates a listing price of Rs 152.5 apiece at a premium of 0.33% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.

The IPO for Turtlemint Fintech was fully subscribed on the third day of bidding on Tuesday. It received bids for 3,33,45,480 shares against 3,29,01,878 shares offered. The mainboard issue was booked 1.09 times as of 2:45 PM.

ALSO READ: Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO Day 3: Check GMP, Subscription Status, Key Details, And More

About Turtlemint Fintech IPO

It is a book-building issue worth Rs 882.67 crore. It comprises a fresh issuance of 4.35 crore shares, amounting to Rs 660.72 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) portion of 1.46 crore worth Rs 221.95 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 144 and Rs 152 per share.

Allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on June 24. Shares of Turtlemint Fintech will be listed on the BSE and NSE on June 29.

The company runs a phygital (physical + digital) network connecting customers, insurance companies, local agents and financial advisors.

Advit Jewels IPO GMP

The GMP for the Advit Jewels IPO stood at Rs 64 per share as of 1 PM. on June 23, according to InvestorGain. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 202 apiece, at a premium of 46.38% compared to the upper limit of the issue price.

Advit Jewels IPO was subscribed 7.81 times on the first day of bidding on Tuesday. The IPO received bids for 6,54,00,600 shares against 83,79,300 shares offered, as per the stock exchange data till 2:45 PM

About Advit Jewels IPO

The Advit Jewels IPO is a book build issue of Rs 165.16 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.2 crore shares.

It will remain open for subscription between June 23 and June 25. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 130 and Rs 138 per share.

Share allotment is likely to be completed by June 29. Subject to the successful completion of the issue process, the company's equity shares are due to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on July 1.

Jaipur-based Advit Jewels specialises in premium handcrafted jewellery and operates under the Rambhajo label.

ALSO READ: Advit Jewels (Rambhajo) IPO: GMP Signals 47% Listing Pop; Track Live Grey Market Premium

Waterways Leisure IPO GMP

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO stood at Rs 10 as of 1:30 PM on June 23. It indicates a listing price of Rs 818 apiece at a premium of 1.24% on the upper limit of the price band.

The Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO was subscribed 0.14 times on the first day of bidding as of 2:45 PM on June 23. It received bids for 5,70,798 shares against 41,84,004 shares offered.

Its subscription window will be open from June 23 to June 25, with the allotment expected to be finalised on June 29.

It is a book build issue of Rs 585 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of over 72 lakh shares.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 769 and Rs 808 per share. Shares of the company are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on July 1.

Waterways Leisure Tourism is one of the country's notable ocean cruise companies, delivering vacation experiences centred on Indian heritage, personalised service, regional cuisine and live entertainment.

ALSO READ: Waterways Leisure (Cordelia Cruises) IPO: What Does GMP Signal Ahead Of Opening Today?

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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