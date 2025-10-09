Info Edge Posts Business Update Ahead Of Q2 Results; Recruitment Segment Leads

Ahead of its Q2 FY26 financial results, Info Edge (India) Ltd. has released a business update showing growth in standalone billings across its key segments. The company reported standalone billings of Rs 729 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, up from Rs 650.3 crore in the same period last year.

For the half-year ended September 30, 2025, billings stood at Rs 1,373.2 crore, marking an increase from Rs 1,229.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Segment-wise, the recruitment solutions business continued to be the primary growth driver, contributing Rs 545 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 492 crore in Q2 FY25. The real estate vertical, 99acres, posted billings of Rs 122.4 crore, up from Rs 107.4 crore year-on-year. Other segments, including Jeevansathi and Shiksha, collectively brought in Rs 61.6 crore, up from Rs 50.9 crore.

In the previous quarter (Q1 FY26), Info Edge reported a 34.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 342.8 crore, with revenue from operations growing 17% to Rs 791 crore. The recruitment business had seen a 9% growth in billings, while the non-recruitment portfolio recorded a combined growth of 17.6%.

Info Edge was incorporated on May 1, 1995 under the Companies Act, 1956 as Info Edge (India) Private Limited and became a public limited company on April 27, 2006. Starting with a classified recruitment online business, naukri dot com, company expanded into sectors like, matrimony, real estate, education and related services.

Its business portfolio comprises of online recruitment classifieds, naukri dot com, naukrigulf dot com, a job site focused at the Middle East market, offline executive search (quadranglesearch dot com) and a fresher hiring site (firstnaukri dot com). Additionally, Info Edge provides jobseekers value added services (Naukri Fast Forward) such as resume writing.

The company’s online matrimony classifieds offers jeevansathi dot com and in the real estate sector the company operates 99acres dot com, one of India’s largest property marketplace covering almost all the major cities and a large number of agents and developers. In the education sector the company operates shiksha dot com