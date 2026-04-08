IndusInd Bank Q4 Results: Date, Dividend News, And Other Key Details

With the final leg of the financial year coming to a close on March 31, 2026, earnings season is set to commence shortly. Results of banking firm IndusInd Bank Ltd. are some of the most anticipated of the season.

The firm has announced that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on April 24 to approve and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company, as per an exchange filing on BSE on Wednesday.

"We hereby inform that the meeting of the board of Directors of the bank will be held on Friday, April 24, 2026, to inter alia consider and approve, the audited consolidated and standalone financial results of the bank" the filing said.

The agenda of the meeting includes approving and taking on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company under Indian Accounting Standards for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, and recommend a dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for the fiscal 2026.

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IndusInd Bank Q3 Profit A Miss

IndusInd Bank reported a sharp fall in standalone net profit in the third quarter of the current fiscal, missing street expectations. Profit fell to Rs 161 crore in the October-December quarter, compared to Rs 1,401 crore in the year-ago period. It missed the analysts' consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg which projected Rs 272 crore.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned on advances and interest paid on deposits, fell nearly 13% YoY but rose 3% sequentially.

IndusInd Bank Share Price

Share price of IndusInd Bank on Wednesday ended 6.52% higher at Rs 835.95 compared to an uptick of 3.78% in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

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