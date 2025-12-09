IndiGo Target Price Cut By Brokerages Amid Flight Disruptions

Brokerages such as Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Securities have put out a cautious note on Interglobe Aviation, the listed entity for IndiGo Airlines, which has come under fire following flight disruptions that led to over 2,000 cancellations in the past few days.

The stock faced immense pressure on Monday's trade, falling more than 8% after brokerages' massive financial impact of the recent disruption.

Brokerages have maintained a similar tone heading into Tuesday's trading session, with BofA Securities notably estimating 9% cuts to Q3FY26 net income.

This comes on the back of IndiGo losing a fortune due to a myriad of cancelled flights. Moreover, the government said the airline spent over Rs 610 crore on issuing refunds to affected customers.