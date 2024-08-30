India's Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Gain Rs 18,000 Crore In Market Cap, Led By TCS, Bharti Airtel

India's top 10 most valuable firms collectively gained Rs 18,985 crore in market valuation on Friday, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. leading the way. State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were among the losers in the session.

TCS gained Rs 16,914 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 16.47 lakh crore, and Bharti Airtel added Rs 13,686 crore, raising its market cap to Rs 9.04 lakh crore. Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were also among the gainers on the day.

India's benchmark stock indices ended at a record closing high on Friday, with the Nifty 50 extending gains for the 12th consecutive session, marking the best rally since its launch in 1996. Sensex rose for the ninth consecutive session.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.40%, or 100.55 points, higher at 25,252.50, and the Sensex closed 0.28%, or 231.16 points, up at 82,365.77. Intraday, the Nifty hit a new record high of 25,263.20 and the Sensex touched a fresh lifetime high of 82,637.03.