India's Rs 1.86 Lakh Crore-Green Energy Corridor To Trigger Order Supercycle For EPCs: JPMorgan's Top Picks

In a major structural push to resolve grid integration bottlenecks for renewable energy, the Government of India has approved a massive capital outlay of Rs 1.86 lakh crore (~US$20 billion) for the Green Energy Corridor Phase-3 (GEC-3). The scheme targets the evacuation of up to 135 GW of renewable capacity and the rollout of 50 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) by FY33. According to an official statement, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Green Energy Corridor Phase-III (GEC-III) scheme.

The initiative marks a qualitative shift in India's clean energy transmission policy by unlocking large-scale central funding for intra-state grid infrastructure. According to a sectoral assessment by global investment bank JPMorgan, the announcement will trigger a sustained multi-year order inflow cycle benefiting state transmission utilities, EPC contractors, and key power equipment manufacturers including Hitachi Energy India, GE Vernova T&D India (GVTD), Siemens Energy India, and CG Power & Industrial Solutions, alongside market leader Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL).

Breaking the Intra-State Bottleneck

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While India has aggressively tendered and built Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) corridors via the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) framework, intra-state grids (InSTS) have historically lagged. Constrained by cash-strapped state distribution companies (discoms), delayed funding approvals, and bureaucratic friction, intra-state evacuation networks struggled to keep pace with rapid renewable generation additions.

GEC-3 addresses this funding deficit head-on. Of the total Rs 1.86 lakh crore outlay, Rs 1.36 lakh crore is dedicated to expanding and modernising InSTS networks, while ₹50,000 crore is earmarked exclusively for 50 GWh of utility-scale battery storage.

To bridge affordability concerns and minimise transmission tariffs for discoms and consumers, the central government will provide substantial Central Financial Assistance (CFA) amounting to Rs 54,100 crore (~US$6.5 billion).

Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) manufacturing and deployment will additionally generate employment in the domestic energy storage industry. The scheme will also generate long-term skilled employment in operation, maintenance, and grid management across participating States.

Hybrid Execution Framework: TBCB Meets Cost-Plus

Under GEC-3, state transmission utilities (STUs) will serve as the overarching nodal implementation bodies, operating within a clear execution framework:

Greenfield Projects: All new transmission corridors will be awarded via the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route under the Build-Own-Operate-Maintain (BOOM) concession model, ensuring private participation and cost discipline.

Brownfield Upgrades: Network reinforcement, grid augmentation, and substation enhancements will be executed on a Regulated Cost-Plus Basis (CPB) by incumbent state transmission entities.

This dual-track approach ensures private transmission service providers (TSPs) and PGCIL can aggressively compete for high-value greenfield concessions, while state utilities upgrade existing networks with direct central capital subsidies.

Dwarfing Earlier Corridor Schemes

The sheer scale of GEC-3 overshadows its predecessors:

GEC-1 (FY17): Incurred a capex of Rs 10,141 crore with 40% central aid, laying 9,700 circuit kilometres (ckm) of lines and 22,600 MVA of substation capacity across eight renewable-rich states.

GEC-2 (FY22): Cleared with an outlay of Rs 12,031 crore (33% central assistance) to establish 10,750 ckm of lines and 27,500 MVA transformation capacity across seven states (Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh).

At Rs 1.86 lakh crore, GEC-3 represents nearly an eight-fold increase over the combined capex of the previous two phases, reflecting India's accelerating transition towards a 500 GW non-fossil capacity target by 2030 and net-zero commitments.

Market Implications & Beneficiaries

Analysts at JPMorgan note that GEC-3 will be incremental to existing ISTS awards, establishing a dual pipeline of transmission orders. With high-voltage transmission lines, high-capacity switchgears, transformers, reactive power compensation devices, and BESS balance-of-plant solutions required across states, order books for primary electrical equipment makers-specifically Hitachi, Siemens Energy, GVTD, and CG Power-are poised for multi-year revenue visibility. Concurrently, EPC contractors and transmission developers like PGCIL stand to capture significant volumes under both the competitive BOOM packages and regulated execution assignments.

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