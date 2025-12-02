Indian Markets Still 'Very Hot', Cherry-Picking Key For 2026, Says Porinju Veliyath

Indian equities remain “very hot and will continue to be hot,” says Porinju Veliyath, Founder and CEO of Equity Intelligence, who believes the long-term India story remains firmly intact despite a year of turbulence for the broader market.

Speaking to NDTV Profit about the current market conditions, Veliyath noted that valuations in several pockets have cooled meaningfully after the corrections seen through 2025, creating opportunities for investors who are willing to be selective.

Veliyath stressed that while markets remain elevated, investors must exercise caution, especially with momentum-driven stocks trading at steep multiples of 50–200 times earnings. He warned that only about 10% of such companies are likely to generate meaningful wealth from here, while the remaining 90% may undergo either price correction or prolonged time correction.

Veliyath described 2025 as a difficult year for the broader market despite the headline indices touching record highs. He characterised the past year as a “bear market” for boarder market, even as the Nifty held firm due to aggressive domestic inflows and concentrated buying in large-caps by mutual funds and institutional investors.

The underperformance stretched across five to six quarters, he said, but the correction has now brought valuations closer to fair levels. This creates hope for a reversal, as several fundamentally strong companies are trading at attractive levels simply because the market ignored them during the correction cycle.