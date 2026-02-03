Get App
India-US Trade Deal: Bharat Forge, Waaree Energies, Dixon Among Motilal Oswal's Top Picks— Check Full List

Indian markets and economy to accure multi-layered benefits from India-US trade deal.

India-US Trade Deal: Bharat Forge, Waaree Energies, Dixon Among Motilal Oswal's Top Picks— Check Full List
Motilal Oswal believes that the latest India-US trade deal announcement is likely to shift market sentiment meaningfully.
(Photo: NDTV Profit)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Bharat Forge Ltd.
--
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
--
Blue Star Ltd.
--
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd.
--
Indo Count Industries Ltd.
--
Welspun Living Ltd.
--
Gokaldas Exports Ltd.
--
Kitex Garments Ltd.
--
LT Foods Ltd.
--
Polycab India Ltd.
--
KEI Industries Ltd.
--
Avalon Technologies Ltd
--
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
--
ICICI Bank Ltd.
--
HDFC Bank Ltd.
--
The South Indian Bank Ltd.
--
The Federal Bank Ltd.
--
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
--
Home First Finance Company India Ltd
--
Waaree Energies Ltd
--
Aavas Financiers Ltd.
--

Motilal Oswal Report

Motilal Oswal believes that the latest India-US trade deal announcement is likely to shift market sentiment meaningfully, with investors beginning to assign appropriate weightage to the improving corporate earnings cycle. According to the brokerage, earnings growth has shown consistent improvement over recent quarters, supported by a positive trend in earnings upgrades across sectors.

The brokerage highlighted that at the beginning of Q3 FY26, it had estimated a 16% year‑on‑year rise in the brokerage's universe PAT, and results reported so far have been broadly in line with these expectations. Looking ahead, the brokerage expects around 12% earnings growth for the Nifty over FY25–27E, signalling a steady and sustainable profit trajectory for India Inc.

Valuations, too, remain supportive. At 20.4 times forward earnings, the Nifty continues to trade below its 10‑year average multiple of 20.8 times, making current levels palatable even after the recent market moves.

Motilal Oswal added that with the recent developments boosting investor confidence, valuation multiples have room to expand further.

The brokerage believes this potential expansion will be backed by robust earnings expectations—12% for the Nifty and 15% for the broader MOFSL universe—reinforcing its constructive outlook on the market. 

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal India Strategy.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

