India-US Trade Deal: Bharat Forge, Waaree Energies, Dixon Among Motilal Oswal's Top Picks— Check Full List

Motilal Oswal Report

Motilal Oswal believes that the latest India-US trade deal announcement is likely to shift market sentiment meaningfully, with investors beginning to assign appropriate weightage to the improving corporate earnings cycle. According to the brokerage, earnings growth has shown consistent improvement over recent quarters, supported by a positive trend in earnings upgrades across sectors.

The brokerage highlighted that at the beginning of Q3 FY26, it had estimated a 16% year‑on‑year rise in the brokerage's universe PAT, and results reported so far have been broadly in line with these expectations. Looking ahead, the brokerage expects around 12% earnings growth for the Nifty over FY25–27E, signalling a steady and sustainable profit trajectory for India Inc.

Valuations, too, remain supportive. At 20.4 times forward earnings, the Nifty continues to trade below its 10‑year average multiple of 20.8 times, making current levels palatable even after the recent market moves.

Motilal Oswal added that with the recent developments boosting investor confidence, valuation multiples have room to expand further.

The brokerage believes this potential expansion will be backed by robust earnings expectations—12% for the Nifty and 15% for the broader MOFSL universe—reinforcing its constructive outlook on the market.

