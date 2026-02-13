Hindalco Q3 Result Review: Citi Issues Downgrade; Jefferies Raises Novelis Concerns — Check Target Price

Hindalco Industries Ltd. shares are in focus on Friday after the company reports its third-quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026. A couple of brokerages have cited concerns around Novelis and the Oswego fire, with Citi even downgrading the stock despite hiking the target price.

During the December quarter, Hindalco reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,049 crore sequentially in the quarter ended December 2025, marking a 56.8% downturn as compared to Rs 4,741 crore in the previous quarter, according to the consolidated financial results declared on Thursday.

In light of its December quarter earnings, HSBC has maintained a 'buy' call but has cut the target price, while Citi has downgraded the counter from 'buy' to 'neutral'. Jefferies, meanwhile, has maintained a hold while increasing the target price despite voicing concerns on Novelis.

Brokerages On Hindalco

HSBC on Hindalco

Maintain Buy | Target Price cut to Rs 1,210 (from Rs 1,240)

Strong underlying Q3 performance; Oswego impact seen as one-off

Core earnings remain robust with further improvement expected

Net debt spike largely due to higher India working capital, likely to reverse

South32's aluminium production cut underscores tightening global market

Jefferies on Hindalco

Maintain Hold | Target Price raised to Rs 890 (from Rs 855)

Weak Dec-quarter with concerns around Novelis

India aluminium business underperformed expectations

FY27–28 EPS raised by ~6% on higher aluminium price assumptions

Multiple fire incidents and rising debt cloud Novelis outlook

Citi on Hindalco

Downgrade to Neutral (from Buy) | Target Price raised to Rs 1,000 (from Rs 920)

Structural aluminium bull case tempered by leverage concerns

Await clarity on insurance recovery from Oswego fires

Cash flow impact seen as higher than earlier estimates

Novelis net debt/EBITDA expected to rise to ~4.5x by FY27 (from 3.7x)

