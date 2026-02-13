Get App
Hindalco Q3 Result Review: Citi Issues Downgrade; Jefferies Raises Novelis Concerns — Check Target Price

In light of its December quarter earnings, HSBC has maintained a 'buy' call on Hindalco but has cut the target price, while Citi has downgraded the counter from 'buy' to 'neutral'

Read Time: 2 mins
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
--

Hindalco Industries Ltd. shares are in focus on Friday after the company reports its third-quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026. A couple of brokerages have cited concerns around Novelis and the Oswego fire, with Citi even downgrading the stock despite hiking the target price.

During the December quarter, Hindalco reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,049 crore sequentially in the quarter ended December 2025, marking a 56.8% downturn as compared to Rs 4,741 crore in the previous quarter, according to the consolidated financial results declared on Thursday.

In light of its December quarter earnings, HSBC has maintained a 'buy' call but has cut the target price, while Citi has downgraded the counter from 'buy' to 'neutral'. Jefferies, meanwhile, has maintained a hold while increasing the target price despite voicing concerns on Novelis. 

Brokerages On Hindalco

HSBC on Hindalco

Maintain Buy | Target Price cut to Rs 1,210 (from Rs 1,240)

  • Strong underlying Q3 performance; Oswego impact seen as one-off

  • Core earnings remain robust with further improvement expected

  • Net debt spike largely due to higher India working capital, likely to reverse

  • South32's aluminium production cut underscores tightening global market

Jefferies on Hindalco

Maintain Hold | Target Price raised to Rs 890 (from Rs 855)

  • Weak Dec-quarter with concerns around Novelis

  • India aluminium business underperformed expectations

  • FY27–28 EPS raised by ~6% on higher aluminium price assumptions

  • Multiple fire incidents and rising debt cloud Novelis outlook

Citi on Hindalco

Downgrade to Neutral (from Buy) | Target Price raised to Rs 1,000 (from Rs 920)

  • Structural aluminium bull case tempered by leverage concerns

  • Await clarity on insurance recovery from Oswego fires

  • Cash flow impact seen as higher than earlier estimates

  • Novelis net debt/EBITDA expected to rise to ~4.5x by FY27 (from 3.7x)

ALSO READ: Hindalco Q3 Results: Net Profit Slumps 57% As One Time Loss Weighs

