HDFC Bank Bonus Issue: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify Before Record Date — Check Details

HDFC Bank Ltd. will be on the market radar on Monday as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for the bonus issue of shares ahead of the record date.

India's largest private sector lender will give one free bonus equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for every one fully paid-up equity share held. The record date for determining the eligible shareholders to receive bonus equity shares is Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.

Only those investors who hold HDFC Bank shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time.

The HDFC Bank bonus shares will be allotted on or before Sept. 18, 2025, as per a previous regulatory filing. The bonus shares will be open to trade from the next session.