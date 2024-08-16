HAL Shares Extend Gains For Second Day After Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. extended gains for the second consecutive trading session on Friday after its first-quarter profit reported on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates.

The company's first-quarter profit surged 76.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,437.1 crore for the quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing. That compares to the consensus estimate of Rs 1,134 crore provided by analysts polled by Bloomberg.

The increase in net profit is on the account of a tax refund of Rs 260.1 crore in the quarter under review. Meanwhile, profit before tax reported a 45.4% increase in the June quarter.

On the expenditure side, the company's depreciation expense declined 26% to Rs 149.2 crore, whereas its employee expenses fell 11.1% to Rs 1,247.6 crore. During the same period, revenue rose 11% to Rs 4,347.5 crore.