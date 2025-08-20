HAL Dividend — Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify Ahead Of Record Date

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. will be of interest on Wednesday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The HAL board approved a final dividend of Rs 15 per share for the financial year 2024-25. The final dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of its approval in the annual general meeting.

The record date to determine the eligible shareholders for the HAL final dividend will be Thursday, Aug. 21. Under the T+1 settlement system, investors must buy shares by Aug. 20 to make it to the shareholders' record list.

The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Hindustan Aeronautics will shell out Rs 1,003 crore in dividends under this plan. The central government, which owns 71.64% in HAL, will receive Rs 718.6 crore.

The company will distribute nearly Rs 70 crore to over 13 lakh retail investors holding nominal share capital up to Rs 2 lakh. This portion has a shareholding of 7%.

This will be the second dividend from HAL for fiscal 2025. The defence PSU had paid an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share in February.

In fiscal 2024, a final dividend of Rs 13 apiece was paid to shareholders.

Hindustan Aeronautics has a dividend yield of 0.9%, according to Screener. Dividend yield is a ratio that shows a company's annual dividends relative to its shares' market price.

The share price ended 1.4% lower at Rs 4,514.3 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday. The stock has risen 6.6% in the last 12 months and fallen 6% so far this year.